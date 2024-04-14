MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 30th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0205 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFM stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05.

Institutional Trading of MFS Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,320,000. Creative Planning raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 296,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 980,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 273,361 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

