Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Short Interest Up 32.3% in March

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 10,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKBA shares. StockNews.com lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Akebia Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $57,354.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,091,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $78,101.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,128,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $57,354.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,091,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,893 shares of company stock worth $300,598. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $1.46 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.