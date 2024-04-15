Ark (ARK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.56 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Ark has a market capitalization of $126.64 million and $10.56 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001556 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000929 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002173 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001322 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,186,054 coins and its circulating supply is 180,187,730 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

