BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.12. 5,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $50.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000.

