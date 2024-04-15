Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Ken Murphy Acquires 49 Shares

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy purchased 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £138.18 ($174.89).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Ken Murphy purchased 48 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £138.24 ($174.97).

On Friday, February 16th, Ken Murphy purchased 49 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £135.73 ($171.79).

On Friday, January 19th, Ken Murphy purchased 47 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £140.06 ($177.27).

LON TSCO traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 286.30 ($3.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,935,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,900,203. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,426.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.52. Tesco PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 244.20 ($3.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 306.10 ($3.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 285.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,500.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.43) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

