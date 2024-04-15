Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Sells £196,562.88 in Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) insider Ralph Hewins sold 136,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.82), for a total value of £196,562.88 ($248,782.28).
Elementis Price Performance
Elementis stock opened at GBX 143.80 ($1.82) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.90. Elementis plc has a one year low of GBX 96.60 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 155 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £845.30 million, a PE ratio of 3,595.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94.
Elementis Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Elementis’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elementis
Elementis Company Profile
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elementis
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.