Insider Buying: SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Acquires £20,300 in Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £20,300 ($25,692.95).
SIG Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of SHI opened at GBX 27.85 ($0.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SIG plc has a 1 year low of GBX 25.35 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 45.39 ($0.57). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.81. The firm has a market cap of £323.06 million, a P/E ratio of -696.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91.
SIG Company Profile
