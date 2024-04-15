Insider Buying: SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Acquires £20,300 in Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £20,300 ($25,692.95).

SIG Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SHI opened at GBX 27.85 ($0.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SIG plc has a 1 year low of GBX 25.35 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 45.39 ($0.57). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.81. The firm has a market cap of £323.06 million, a P/E ratio of -696.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.

