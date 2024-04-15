Insider Buying: Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Insider Acquires £19,931.12 in Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Paul Larbey acquired 16,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,931.12 ($25,226.07).
Bango Price Performance
Bango stock opened at GBX 127.40 ($1.61) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 147.97. Bango PLC has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 228.89 ($2.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of £97.86 million, a PE ratio of -2,116.67 and a beta of 0.38.
About Bango
