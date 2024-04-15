Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys 32 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Tilley acquired 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 940 ($11.70) per share, with a total value of £300.80 ($374.46).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Lucy Tilley bought 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.15) per share, for a total transaction of £293.40 ($365.24).

On Wednesday, February 14th, Lucy Tilley bought 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 845 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £304.20 ($378.69).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 928 ($11.55). 36,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,101. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 469.36 ($5.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 946 ($11.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £530.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,069.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 854.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 748.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 14.70 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,173.91%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

