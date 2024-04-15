Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys 32 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Tilley acquired 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 940 ($11.70) per share, with a total value of £300.80 ($374.46).
Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 14th, Lucy Tilley bought 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.15) per share, for a total transaction of £293.40 ($365.24).
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Lucy Tilley bought 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 845 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £304.20 ($378.69).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance
Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 928 ($11.55). 36,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,101. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 469.36 ($5.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 946 ($11.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £530.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,069.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 854.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 748.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend
About Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mortgage Advice Bureau
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.