Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 10,000 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,909.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Arteris Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,050. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $8.08.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 150.71%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
