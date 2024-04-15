Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 10,000 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,909.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,050. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $8.08.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 150.71%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Arteris by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arteris by 203.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Arteris by 89.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arteris by 266.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arteris in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

