Richard N. Nottenburg Sells 5,274 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $164,390.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Verint Systems Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 792,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,917. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 657,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 235,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,527,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,106,000 after acquiring an additional 154,285 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 94,483 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

