Paul Paradis Sells 1,645 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $111,613.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,393,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $111,300.70.

On Monday, April 1st, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $118,275.50.

On Friday, March 22nd, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $119,459.90.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $90,875.40.

On Friday, March 15th, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $9,721.25.

On Friday, February 23rd, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $7,334.25.

Shares of Sezzle stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.21. 20,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,185. The company has a market cap of $367.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 40.56%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

