BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Matthew J. Gould Buys 12,200 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $206,058.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,671,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,004,355.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BRT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 71,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,008. The firm has a market cap of $317.16 million, a P/E ratio of 94.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 13,260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

