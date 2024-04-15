BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Matthew J. Gould Buys 12,200 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $206,058.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,671,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,004,355.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
BRT Apartments Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of BRT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 71,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,008. The firm has a market cap of $317.16 million, a P/E ratio of 94.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $20.69.
BRT Apartments Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.
