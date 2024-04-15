Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) Insider Tim George Acquires 21,034 Shares

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) insider Tim George acquired 21,034 shares of Pensana stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £5,048.16 ($6,389.27).

Tim George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Tim George bought 19,461 shares of Pensana stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £5,059.86 ($6,404.08).

Pensana Stock Down 13.9 %

PRE traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 21.60 ($0.27). The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,711. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,510.00 and a beta of 0.76. Pensana Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.91.

Pensana Company Profile

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

