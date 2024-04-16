14,545 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Acquired by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 0.4% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 163,868 shares during the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Legacy CG LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 325,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,383,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. 1,990,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

