4,232 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,008. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

