Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is Wealth Alliance’s 10th Largest Position

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 1.1% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance owned 0.11% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 85,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 63,053 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,600. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

