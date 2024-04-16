Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Short Interest Update

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 831,500 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 748,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Augmedix

In related news, insider Ian Shakil sold 58,978 shares of Augmedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $230,603.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,932.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 250,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,627 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Augmedix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUGX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Augmedix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Augmedix

Augmedix Stock Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ AUGX traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 177,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,938. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 308.50% and a negative net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Augmedix will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Augmedix

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.