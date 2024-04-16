Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Trading Up 3.2%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $21.33. Approximately 9,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 238,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLN shares. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.22). Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 262.17% and a negative net margin of 171.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

