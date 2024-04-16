Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Gap Up to $10.27

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $10.50. Forafric Global shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 845 shares trading hands.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Forafric Global by 1,543.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forafric Global in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forafric Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 5.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

