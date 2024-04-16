Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 310 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,658,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,997,000 after acquiring an additional 387,179 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,782,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333,824 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after buying an additional 294,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 827.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 155,030 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

