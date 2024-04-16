Bison Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE ICE opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.03. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

