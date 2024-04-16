BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.30.
BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BJRI
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ BJRI opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $767.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.12.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BJ’s Restaurants
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.