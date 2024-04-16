Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.40. The company has a market cap of C$333.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.62. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$14.45 and a 1-year high of C$16.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
