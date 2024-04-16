Buffington Mohr McNeal Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $744.70. 1,157,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,715. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $762.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $655.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $367.35 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $707.58 billion, a PE ratio of 128.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.