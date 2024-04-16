Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,511 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,868,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,851,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,498,393. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

