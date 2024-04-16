Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHCT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,983. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $678.68 million, a PE ratio of 116.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 163,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 58,570 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

