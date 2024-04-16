Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.99. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $46.17.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $166.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFSC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

