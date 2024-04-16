Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.96 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.13.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $256.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.38 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

