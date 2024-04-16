DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in DHT by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.5% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DHT has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of -0.33.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.78 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DHT will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DHT’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

