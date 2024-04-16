Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $177.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.39. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $127.47 and a 52 week high of $184.88. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

