EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.38. The company had a trading volume of 449,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,181. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average is $121.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

