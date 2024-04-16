First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $91.23. 41,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,441. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.51.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

