Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BNDX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 154,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,406. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

