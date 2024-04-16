Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $8.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $735.19. The stock had a trading volume of 30,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,150. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $842.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $802.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Equinix

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

