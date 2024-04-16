Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $506.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $518.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.30. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $368.39 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

