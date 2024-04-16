Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 11,530 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,552,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,514,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

