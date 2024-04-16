Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $764,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,114,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,339,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 692,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 51,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.97.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,280,643. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

