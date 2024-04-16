Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 69,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000.

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.51. The company had a trading volume of 679,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,635. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

