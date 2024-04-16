Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $791,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.59. 148,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
