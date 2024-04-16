Imprint Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Imprint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $114.50. The company had a trading volume of 192,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.71. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $118.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

