Investment Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 51,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. TNF LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.71. 373,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,825. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.23 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

