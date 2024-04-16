Keel Point LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,015,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $162.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $262.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.15.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

