Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.04

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.04 and last traded at $48.09, with a volume of 5235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,613,000 after buying an additional 486,458 shares during the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $25,681,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $17,150,000. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,588,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,467,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,455,000 after buying an additional 97,010 shares during the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

