Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$21.00.

LUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.95.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$18.42 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$19.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of C$259.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.3629738 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

