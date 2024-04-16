Lunt Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,427 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.3% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SPDW traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,660. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

