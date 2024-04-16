Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Lifted by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 428,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after purchasing an additional 140,286 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 446,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 365,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 83,227 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,326,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,396,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Nasdaq Stock Down 2.2 %

NDAQ opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.