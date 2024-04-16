Zumiez Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,368 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,337% compared to the typical volume of 98 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Zumiez alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZUMZ

Zumiez Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,458. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $281.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zumiez

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,792.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 487.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 62,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 51,891 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 91,786 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.