Bison Wealth LLC Has $697,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,352,283,000 after acquiring an additional 262,445 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,198,821,000 after buying an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

