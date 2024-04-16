Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of GTHX opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.45. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $132,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,113.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

